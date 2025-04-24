We're playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 on today's GR Live

HQ

We have already been treated to a multitude of really impressive games in 2025, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance II and Monster Hunter: Wilds leading the pack in February with very high 80s scores on Metacritic. As of late, these two have been defeated and overcome by a collection of other incredible projects, be it Split Fiction, Blue Prince, or even Sandfall Interactive's acclaimed Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The game has reached a score of 92 on the platform, making it one of the highest-rated games of all-time and a leader for 2025 so far.

While we also attest to Clair Obscur's brilliance in our review, today we'll be putting the game to the test by jumping into the opening hour of the game as part of our GR Live offering. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and beginning my adventure in this outstanding game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see why you should also be checking out Clair Obscur from today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, even through your Game Pass subscription.