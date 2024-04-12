We're playing Children of the Sun on today's GR Live

HQ

Children of the Sun made its arrival earlier this week. We had the chance to play through the game and share some deeper thoughts about our time with it in our review, which you can find in full over here.

But following on from that, we're also going to be playing through the opening hour of Children of the Sun on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.