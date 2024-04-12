English
Children of the Sun

We're playing Children of the Sun on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of the action game.

Children of the Sun made its arrival earlier this week. We had the chance to play through the game and share some deeper thoughts about our time with it in our review, which you can find in full over here.

But following on from that, we're also going to be playing through the opening hour of Children of the Sun on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting from the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

Related texts

Children of the SunScore

REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

René Rother delivers a well-constructed, simple experience that really works, but may also become a little too monotonous in the long run.



