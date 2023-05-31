We're playing Cassette Beasts on today's GR Live

There have been a few different games over the years that have looked to capture and bring the brilliance of Pokémon to platforms beyond what Nintendo offers. The latest of these bunch is Bytten Studio's monster-catching RPG known as Cassette Beasts, a game that is set in an open and explorable world and features a ton of quest lines to follow and a deeper and more complex battling system.

While you can play Cassette Beasts today on PC and consoles, on the latest iteration of GR Live, we're going to be jumping into the opening hour of Cassette Beasts, with our very own Rebeca being handed the task of catching and battling all at the GR Live homepage from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also be sure to watch a trailer for the game below for a teaser of what's to come.