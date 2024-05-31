We're playing Capes on today's GR Live

HQ

Superhero fans have likely already flocked to and begun to enjoy Spitfire Interactive's turn-based strategy title Capes, which debuted on PC and consoles on May 29. If you haven't had a chance to dive into the game yourself just yet, we'll be showing off the opening hour of Capes on the latest episode of GR Live.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through a portion of the game all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to experience a bit of Capes and to see if it's worth checking out, and also don't forget to read our review for extra details and analysis.