We're playing Call of the Sea on GR Live today

It's Tuesday, which means GR Live is back again. Today on stream, we're playing the latest adventure title by Out of the Blue, the gorgeous and puzzling Call of the Sea. Set in the 1930s and following a woman who is searching a Southern-Pacific jungle island in the hopes of finding her husband's lost expedition, we're looking to get lost in Call of the Sea's lush environments.

To follow our journey through the game for a couple of hours between 3-5pm GMT / 4-6pm CET, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage right here. To get a little tease of what to expect, make sure to check out the trailer below.