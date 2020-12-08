LIVE

Call of the Sea
Call of the Sea

We're playing Call of the Sea on GR Live today

We're heading to an 1930s island paradise, as we explore a land filled with puzzles and treasures.

It's Tuesday, which means GR Live is back again. Today on stream, we're playing the latest adventure title by Out of the Blue, the gorgeous and puzzling Call of the Sea. Set in the 1930s and following a woman who is searching a Southern-Pacific jungle island in the hopes of finding her husband's lost expedition, we're looking to get lost in Call of the Sea's lush environments.

To follow our journey through the game for a couple of hours between 3-5pm GMT / 4-6pm CET, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage right here. To get a little tease of what to expect, make sure to check out the trailer below.

Call of the Sea

