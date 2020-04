This week in live streams is Battle Royale Week here at Gamereactor and we kicked off our themed live stream schedule yesterday playing some Apex Legends. Today, Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Warzone is taking the centre stage as Dóri tries his best to get some wins.

Want to join in and cheer him on or watch him silently as he embarks on his quest? Head over to our live page at 3pm BST (4pm CEST).