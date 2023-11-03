Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

We're playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's campaign on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of the new story.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is now here. Or at least it is in part. Anyone who has purchased the game can jump into the story mode as of right now to see how Captain Price and Task Force 141 are working to stop the efforts of the war criminal Makarov. Needless to say, if you like big-budget action stories, you won't want to miss this.

Which is why, starting at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III's storyline, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see the action as it unfolds, and also, make sure to check out the trailer below for a glimpse of what the campaign will be offering. Modern Warfare III will launch as a full game, with its multiplayer and Zombies included, on November 10, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

