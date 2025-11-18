Gamereactor

news
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

We're playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on today's GR Live

Join us as we hop into the latest chapter of the shooter series.

HQ

It hasn't been the best of launches for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 as the latest chapter in the shooter series arrived to a more succinct fanfare that was a fraction of Black Ops 6, at least when looking at Steam figures. Likewise, the critical consensus around the game has been uneven, including from us, as we found the Campaign to be a let-down and the Multiplayer to be oddly calibrated, with Zombies thoughts on their way very soon.

With the opening weekend now behind the game, we're going to be diving into Black Ops 7 on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage starting from the usual time of 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET. Be sure to drop by to witness some intense Multiplayer madness.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

