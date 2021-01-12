We're playing Calico on today's GR Live

We're kicking this week's streaming schedule off by taking a look at a charming indie which launched in the chaotic build up to Christmas. Calico is a life simulator that allows players to follow their dreams and set up their very own cat café. The title grabbed our attention at the last Nintendo Indie World Showcase, due to its novel concept and striking art style that reminded us an awful lot of Okami on the PS2.

To check out the first two hours of the game, head to our GR Live homepage at 3PM GMT / 4PM CET. Oh, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled too, as we will soon be sharing our full review of the game.