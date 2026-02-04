We're playing Cairn on today's GR Live

HQ

We're back for another GR Live stream later today, when at the usual time, I will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of The Game Bakers' climbing adventure known as Cairn.

Happening all at the GR Live homepage, you can join me from 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET, to see what this rather well-received project has in store for anyone who has yet to already dive in and experience it for themselves.

And for those looking for extra analysis and thoughts on Cairn ahead of the stream kicking off, you can pop on over here to read our dedicated review, where we talk all about the interesting gameplay and the difficult to like protagonist.