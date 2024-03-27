We're playing Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday, we published our glowing review of solo developer Tomas Sala's latest effort, Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles. While the game is set in Sala's The Falconeer universe, it's very, very different to that former game, as this is all about simulating, growing, and managing a variety of cities and towns located in this fantastical world.

To see the game in action, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and checking out the opening hour of Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles from 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET today at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to see whether this city building game is one you should devote some time to over this coming long weekend.