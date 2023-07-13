Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Bread & Fred

We're playing Bread & Fred on today's GR Live

We're taking on the platforming challenge this afternoon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the frankly adorable platformer, Bread & Fred. This pixel game tasks players with guiding two penguins, known as Bread and Fred, to the top of a snowy summit, all by helping each other to overcome the environmental challenges along the way.

To see Bread & Fred in action, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see our very own Rebeca take on the first hour of this snowy platformer.

Bread & Fred

Related texts



Loading next content