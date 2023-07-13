We're playing Bread & Fred on today's GR Live

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams by turning our attention to the frankly adorable platformer, Bread & Fred. This pixel game tasks players with guiding two penguins, known as Bread and Fred, to the top of a snowy summit, all by helping each other to overcome the environmental challenges along the way.

To see Bread & Fred in action, be sure to head to the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST to see our very own Rebeca take on the first hour of this snowy platformer.