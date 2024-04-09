We're playing Botany Manor on today's GR Live

HQ

We're continuing this week's batch of GR Live streams today by turning our attention to Balloon Studios' delightful and relaxing puzzle game, Botany Manor. This charming title sees players solving flora-based problems all at a beautiful manor house in the hills of Somerset during the peak of the summer.

To see this game in action, be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, to find our very own Rebeca hosting and flexing her puzzle solving skills.

And until we do go live, be sure to also find our review of Botany Manor here, to see our thoughts on the game.