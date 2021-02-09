LIVE

Blue Fire

We're playing Blue Fire on today's GR Live

Watch us put our ninja skills to the test when we go live this afternoon.

After being teased during one of Nintendo's Indie World Showcase's and suffering a slight delay, Blue Fire finally launched last week. This punishingly hard platformer puts you into the shoes of a ninja and demands that you have lightning fast reflexes. It's been described as Hollow Knight in 3D, which is a concept that we can certainly get behind.

If you're intrigued by the game then be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of the game here.

Blue Fire

