We're playing Blue Fire on today's GR Live

After being teased during one of Nintendo's Indie World Showcase's and suffering a slight delay, Blue Fire finally launched last week. This punishingly hard platformer puts you into the shoes of a ninja and demands that you have lightning fast reflexes. It's been described as Hollow Knight in 3D, which is a concept that we can certainly get behind.

If you're intrigued by the game then be sure to head over to our GR Live homepage, starting from 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. In the meantime though, you can check out our review of the game here.