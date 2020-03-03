We're playing Bloodroots on GR Live later today

We thoroughly enjoyed our time with Bloodroots (you can read our review if you want the full skinny) and had a great time grabbing items from around the world and using them against our enemies in this violent indie title.

Given the positive vibes found in our review, we thought we'd take a closer look at it today on GR Live, where Lisa will be playing the action-packed brawler starting at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. If you're a Hotline Miami fan looking for your next brutal fix, make sure to join us.