English
Gamereactor
news
Beyond a Steel Sky

We're playing Beyond a Steel Sky on today's GR Live

The comic book-esque title is now available on consoles.

We might not have featured Beyond a Steel Sky on our live show when it first launched on PC and Andriod devices last year, but we're now setting things right when it comes to its consoles release. If you're unaware, the cel-shaded game has been crafted by Broken Sword creator Charles Cecil, and it acts as a follow-up to the cult classic Beneath a Steel Sky. Here players take on the role of Robert Foster, a man living in an AI-controlled future who has vowed to locate a missing child.

If you'd like to watch us take on the game's opening two hours, then be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT/ 16:00 CET.

Beyond a Steel Sky

