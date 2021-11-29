We're playing Beyond a Steel Sky on today's GR Live

HQ

We might not have featured Beyond a Steel Sky on our live show when it first launched on PC and Andriod devices last year, but we're now setting things right when it comes to its consoles release. If you're unaware, the cel-shaded game has been crafted by Broken Sword creator Charles Cecil, and it acts as a follow-up to the cult classic Beneath a Steel Sky. Here players take on the role of Robert Foster, a man living in an AI-controlled future who has vowed to locate a missing child.

