news
Before Your Eyes

We're playing Before Your Eyes on today's GR Live

This unique indie features a heartfelt story and a unique "blinking mechanic."

We've got a real treat for you today, as we are streaming Before Your Eyes, a heartfelt indie that we handed a near perfect 9/10 score within our review. The game features touching story that covers themes of loss, regret, and a longing for the past, and it has a unique mechanic where players must blink to progress the story and interact with objects around them.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. Be sure to bring some tissues though, as it's about to get emotional!

Before Your Eyes

