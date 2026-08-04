We're playing Beast of Reincarnation on today's GR Live

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Today is a huge day for Game Freak as the developer notoriously known for the Pokémon games is taking a stab at a far different kind of project. Moving away from creature catching, Game Freak is exploring the realm of action RPGs, all in the form of the ambitious Beast of Reincarnation.

With the title now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S (even as a Game Pass day one inclusion), we're going to be playing Beast of Reincarnation on today's instalment of GR Live. Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game at the GR Live homepage.

And for more from Beast of Reincarnation, don't miss our dedicated and deep analysis of the title, where we spotlight why you might want to take a look at this rather striking title.