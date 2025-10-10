Gamereactor

Battlefield 6

We're playing Battlefield 6 on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into the anticipated shooter to mark its grand arrival.

It's the big day for many fans of action shooters as Battlefield 6 is making its grand arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Now that the anticipated game is here and available for all to hop onto and play, we're going to be making Battlefield 6 the focus of today's GR Live stream, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour's worth of multiplayer action.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, you can catch the action as it unfolds all at the GR Live homepage.

And for more on Battlefield 6, don't miss our complete review of the game where we talk about the middling Campaign, the excellent Multiplayer, and the high potential Portal all in much greater depth.

Battlefield 6

REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

It's time to condense our thoughts on the latest chapter in the series into one review where we look at the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Portal as a whole.



