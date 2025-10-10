We're playing Battlefield 6 on today's GR Live

HQ

It's the big day for many fans of action shooters as Battlefield 6 is making its grand arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Now that the anticipated game is here and available for all to hop onto and play, we're going to be making Battlefield 6 the focus of today's GR Live stream, where I will be hosting and playing through an hour's worth of multiplayer action.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, you can catch the action as it unfolds all at the GR Live homepage.

And for more on Battlefield 6, don't miss our complete review of the game where we talk about the middling Campaign, the excellent Multiplayer, and the high potential Portal all in much greater depth.