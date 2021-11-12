We're playing Battlefield 2042 on today's GR Live

HQ

On today's live show we will be dedicating two hours to one of the year's most anticipated shooters, Battlefield 2042. Here we will be playing on the PC and showcasing the game's large-scale 128-player battles. We will also be splitting our time between the game's three core modes: All-Out Warfare, Hazard Zone, and Battlefield Portal.

Be sure to join our host Ben at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET to watch him flex his skills out on the battlefield. In the meantime though, you can read our recent review of Battlefield 2042 here.