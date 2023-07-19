We're playing BattleBit Remastered on today's GR Live

BattleBit Remastered fever is currently sweeping over Steam. The Early Access indie title has become a smash hit as of late, and with this being the case, we're going to be checking out the title on today's instalment of GR Live.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through an hour of the title all at the GR Live homepage.

And with this stream taking place later today, you can also check out our thoughts on BattleBit Remastered in our recent preview here.