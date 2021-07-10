We're playing Backbone on today's GR Live

Another week of streams is coming to an end and we're concluding things by taking a look at the recently released and long-anticipated post-noir adventure Backbone. This pixelated indie takes place in a gritty world populated by anthropomorphic animals and it puts you in the shoes of raccoon private eye Howard Lotor. The game is said to play out like a classic point-and-click adventure and it looks to feature many branching dialogue options for you to choose between when speaking to potential suspects.

To watch us play through the opening two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.