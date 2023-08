HQ

Now that Deck 13's RPG, Atlas Fallen, is here, we're going to be making the title the focus of the latest episode of GR Live, where starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage.

So, starting in a few hours, you can look forward to a glimpse at the brand-new game, and if you're searching for a more detailed analysis of Atlas Fallen, you can check out our review of the game right here.