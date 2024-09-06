We're playing Astro Bot on today's GR Live

HQ

Today is a huge day for gamers around the world as Team Asobi's anticipated and hugely acclaimed platformer Astro Bot is making its debut on PS5 consoles. While we've reviewed the game and shared our very positive thoughts, you can also join me later when I dive into the opening hour of the game as part of a GR Live offering.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST, you will be able to catch me at the GR Live homepage for an hour of delightful platforming goodness in Astro Bot. Don't miss this chance to see some of what might just be 2024's best game in action.