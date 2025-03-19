We're playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on today's GR Live

HQ

While you will have to wait until tomorrow, March 20, to be able to join in on the shinobi/samurai fun in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows, we're getting an early jump on the action as part of today's GR Live stream.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, I will be hosting and playing through an hour of Shadows, where I will be chopping down threats as Yasuke and sneakily picking off targets as Naoe. Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage (or head to our Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook channels) to get an early taste of what the game has in store for fans.

Until that stream does kick off, don't forget to read our review of Assassin's Creed Shadows or watch it below in video format.