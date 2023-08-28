Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

We're playing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on today's GR Live

Join us as we look to check out the opening hour of FromSoftware's latest action-RPG.

Just ahead of the weekend, the latest FromSoftware title, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, made its debut on PC and consoles. Now that the launch day is behind us, we're going to be actually suiting up and checking out the opening hour of the game as part of today's GR Live stream.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the first hour of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, all at the GR Live homepage.

Don't miss the action as it unfolds, and also if you're looking for a comprehensive opinion on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you can check out our full review of the game right here.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

