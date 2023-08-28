We're playing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on today's GR Live

HQ

Just ahead of the weekend, the latest FromSoftware title, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, made its debut on PC and consoles. Now that the launch day is behind us, we're going to be actually suiting up and checking out the opening hour of the game as part of today's GR Live stream.

Starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the first hour of Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, all at the GR Live homepage.

Don't miss the action as it unfolds, and also if you're looking for a comprehensive opinion on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, you can check out our full review of the game right here.