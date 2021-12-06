We're playing Archvale on today's GR Live

We've seen many Zelda imitators come and go over the last few decades, but the recently released Archvale really manages to stand out from the crowd. This colourful indie blends together dungeon exploring with bullet hell combat, and it features more than 200 weapons that players can craft and wield. The combat is said to be flexible here too, as players can freely equip themselves with different badges that changes their build.

If you're interested in catching two hours of gameplay then be sure to head to our GR Live homepage at 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET.