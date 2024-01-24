We're playing Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy on today's GR Live

HQ

It was only on Monday that we were able to tell you all about our time with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, in a full review that you can read here. But, with the launch for said very game nearing, we're now looking to dive into the game as part of our GR Live weekly offering.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Don't miss this chance to check out an early look at the updated trilogy of courtroom and legal drama titles.