Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

We're playing Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy on today's GR Live

Join us for an hour of intense courtroom action.

It was only on Monday that we were able to tell you all about our time with Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, in a full review that you can read here. But, with the launch for said very game nearing, we're now looking to dive into the game as part of our GR Live weekly offering.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the game, all at the GR Live homepage. Don't miss this chance to check out an early look at the updated trilogy of courtroom and legal drama titles.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
REVIEW. Written by Jakob Hansen

While the collection of the three latest main chapters of the humorous series offers new players great value for money, there aren't compelling reasons for seasoned defence lawyers to reopen the old case files.



