We're playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on today's stream

The world is a stressful place, so what better way to take a break from it by experiencing the virtual island life with cutesy animal friends? Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons is popping up on every social media, bringing people together and putting smiles on faces across the globe and today, we're flying to our own private island to catch some fancy fish, catch some yucky bugs and hang out with our furry friends.

If you're looking to hang out with some pals, make sure to join us for on our live page at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.