Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
American Arcadia

We're playing American Arcadia on today's GR Live

Join us for the opening hour of Out of the Blue's latest adventure puzzler.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Very soon, players will be able to dive into the next adventure puzzler from developer, Out of the Blue. Set to launch on PC later today, American Arcadia is looking to take fans to a fictional city that is also the basis for a reality show unbeknownst to those who actually live in the city. Needless to say, when one individual discovers this, he attempts to escape and that is precisely the tale that American Arcadia looks to explore.

With the game landing in a few hours, starting at the later than usual time of 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the first hour of American Arcadia, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also expect our full thoughts on the game in the coming hours.

American Arcadia

Related texts

0
American ArcadiaScore

American Arcadia
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Call of the Sea's Out of the Blue is back with its latest adventure-puzzler that takes us to a fictional totalitarian city-state.



Loading next content