We're playing American Arcadia on today's GR Live

Very soon, players will be able to dive into the next adventure puzzler from developer, Out of the Blue. Set to launch on PC later today, American Arcadia is looking to take fans to a fictional city that is also the basis for a reality show unbeknownst to those who actually live in the city. Needless to say, when one individual discovers this, he attempts to escape and that is precisely the tale that American Arcadia looks to explore.

With the game landing in a few hours, starting at the later than usual time of 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the first hour of American Arcadia, all at the GR Live homepage.

Be sure to drop by to catch the action as it unfolds, and also expect our full thoughts on the game in the coming hours.