We're playing Alone in the Dark on today's GR Live

Today is a big day for horror fans, developer Pieces Interactive, and even stars Jodie Comer and David Harbour (as they portray the leading characters in this game), as the survival horror game Alone in the Dark makes its arrival on PC and consoles. While you can head over here to see our thoughts on the game (or catch our video review below), you can also join us for a stream dedicated to the game this afternoon.

Starting at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and playing through the opening hour of Alone in the Dark, all at the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by to see whether this is set to be the next horror game for you.