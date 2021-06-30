We're playing Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX on today's GR Live

On today's stream, we are celebrating the return of one of SEGA's earliest mascots, Alex Kidd. The former Mario competitor is back in a remake of his first outing, which if you're unaware, is Alex Kidd in Miracle World that released on the SEGA Master System in 1986. This reworked version stays true to the gameplay of the original, but the visuals and sound have completely been overhauled and two new modes (Classic Mode and Boss Rush Mode) have been added.

