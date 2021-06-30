English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

We're playing Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX on today's GR Live

The game is a remake of one of SEGA's earliest platforming classics.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

On today's stream, we are celebrating the return of one of SEGA's earliest mascots, Alex Kidd. The former Mario competitor is back in a remake of his first outing, which if you're unaware, is Alex Kidd in Miracle World that released on the SEGA Master System in 1986. This reworked version stays true to the gameplay of the original, but the visuals and sound have completely been overhauled and two new modes (Classic Mode and Boss Rush Mode) have been added.

To watch us play through the first two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. In the meantime though, you can read our review of Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX here.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy