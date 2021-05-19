We're playing Aerial_Knight's Never Yield on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

On today's stream we're celebrating the release of Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, a stylish endless runner that we were first introduced to during the most recent Nintendo Indie World showcase. The game features elements of parkour and it is backed with a groovy hip-hop soundtrack that has been composed by Detroit artist Danime-Sama.

To watch us dash our way through the opening two hours of the game, be sure to join us on our GR Live homepage at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST. In the meantime though, why not check out some gameplay we previously captured (in the video above) to get a flavour of what to expect.