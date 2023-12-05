We're playing A Highland Song on today's GR Live

Today, Inkle Ltd. is launching its 2D adventure platformer, A Highland Song, with this being a game that sees players taking on the role of Moira McKinnon as she runs away, travelling through the rocky, lush, and beautiful Scottish Highlands, all in an effort to reach the sea.

With the game debuting today, we're going to be marking that occasion by checking out the opening hour of A Highland Song, all as part of today's GR Live offering. Starting at the later and now usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET, our very own Rebeca will be hosting and looking to play through the opening hour of the title all at the GR Live homepage.

Check out a trailer for the game below.