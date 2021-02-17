We're playing 30XX on today's GR Live

It's time for another edition of GR Live, and today we are going to be checking out Batterystaple Games' action platformer 30XX. This early access indie title is the sequel to 2017's 20XX, and sees the Mega Man-styled series with roguelike progression pick up 1000 years in the future.

Join Ben later today on the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, for two hours of gorgeous spritework action and no doubt plenty of gruelling unfortunate deaths, as we look to rise through 30XX's platforming levels.