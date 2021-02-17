LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | 30XX
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Nintendo Direct 17.02.2021
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
30XX

We're playing 30XX on today's GR Live

Join us as we check out the sequel to 2017's 20XX.

It's time for another edition of GR Live, and today we are going to be checking out Batterystaple Games' action platformer 30XX. This early access indie title is the sequel to 2017's 20XX, and sees the Mega Man-styled series with roguelike progression pick up 1000 years in the future.

Join Ben later today on the GR Live homepage at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET, for two hours of gorgeous spritework action and no doubt plenty of gruelling unfortunate deaths, as we look to rise through 30XX's platforming levels.

30XX

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy