We're playing 007 First Light on today's GR Live

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Before James Bond was the kiss stealing, wheeling dealing, super spy to charm them all, he had to earn his number. As I've admittedly not yet played much of 007 First Light, I'm not quite sure what that means, but there's no better way to find out than to play the game ourselves and see how we can help a young Bond establish himself in the world of British intelligence.

IO Interactive's James Bond game has finally shed some light on the spy, following years of a Bond video game draught. Now Daniel Craig is firmly out of the picture, and has been for some years, Amazon is still unwilling to reveal more on its plans for the IP. While films are stumbling, IOI has picked up the pieces and made what we think is a great experience. You can read more of our overall impressions in the network review here.

And, if you want to see the game in action, of course you can join us later today for a fresh edition of GR Live. We'll be hosting our stream from the GR Live Homepage as always, as well as our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. We'll be starting from the regular time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, and probably sweltering in the UK heatwave, so be sure to come stop by!