We're platforming our way through the darkness in Ruggnar on today's GR Live

Towards the end of June, developer Sword N' Wands launched its latest video game, the platformer Ruggnar. Unlike a typical platformer that features both environmental hazards and enemies, Ruggnar looks to skip the latter and instead double-down on the former, to create an experience where players have to navigate dark mines and caves using a variety of equipment to help the dwarf Ruggnar discover all kinds of forgotten riches.

To check out Ruggnar in action, our very own Rebeca will be hosting a stream later today, where for an hour, she will be voyaging into the dark and looking to cross the hazards that it hides. Be sure to join her at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.