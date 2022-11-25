Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We're platforming as a rabbit in Lapin on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Studio Doodal's latest title.

We're going to be wrapping up another week of GR Live streams later today, by shifting our focus to Studio Doodal's 2D platform adventure game, Lapin. This title sees players suiting up as a rabbit who is tasked with leaving behind their comfortable life in favour of finding a new home after construction forced them out, this game offers speedy action and plenty of obstacles to overcome.

To see just what Lapin is bringing to the table, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch our very own Rebeca as she faces this adorable looking platformer.

And if you want to check the game out yourself, you can do so on PC and Xbox as of right now, even as part of your Game Pass subscription.

