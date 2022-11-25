We're platforming as a rabbit in Lapin on today's GR Live

We're going to be wrapping up another week of GR Live streams later today, by shifting our focus to Studio Doodal's 2D platform adventure game, Lapin. This title sees players suiting up as a rabbit who is tasked with leaving behind their comfortable life in favour of finding a new home after construction forced them out, this game offers speedy action and plenty of obstacles to overcome.

To see just what Lapin is bringing to the table, be sure to visit the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, to catch our very own Rebeca as she faces this adorable looking platformer.

And if you want to check the game out yourself, you can do so on PC and Xbox as of right now, even as part of your Game Pass subscription.