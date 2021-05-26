We're pillaging and plundering in King of Seas on today's GR Live

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, 3DClouds launched their procedurally generated pirate adventure King of Seas, and to mark the occasion, we're going to hit the waves on today's GR Live. That's right, we're going to be diving into the swashbuckling action RPG to pillage and plunder to our hearts content in the indie title later today.

You can be sure to catch us as we go live at the same time as usual, 3pm BST / 4pm CEST at the GR Live homepage for two hours of this buccaneering game, and if you want to get a tease of what's in store, you can check out the launch trailer below.