We're overcoming death in GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon on today's GR Live

We're back for another GR Live stream later today, where this time, we're going to be jumping into Konami Digital Entertainment's roguelike hack and slash title, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon.

This game asks players to fight through hordes of foes until you cannot fight any longer and succumb to death, wherein your soul and memories will be carried to another body, so you can begin the fight all over again, and ideally be able to progress further than you did in your last life.

With plenty of action to look out for, we're going to be going live from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, at the GR Live homepage, where our very own David will be hosting and tackling this dark fantasy adventure for himself. Be sure to drop by and follow his adventure, and until then, check out the launch trailer for the game below.