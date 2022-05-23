We're obliterating mages in Salt and Sacrifice on today's GR Live

HQ

Recently, Ska Studios launched its latest title, the action-RPG Salt and Sacrifice. This game takes players to the western frontier, where as a Marked Inquisitor, your duty is to travel and explore the realm to unearth and eliminate any of the cruel and twisted Mages that you can find. With a large labyrinthian world to explore, and plenty of weapons and gear to craft from the bones and flesh of defeated Mages, this title is said to be a challenging experience.

To test whether Salt and Sacrifice stands up to those claims, we're going to be jumping into the game on today's GR Live, where from 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, our very own Rebeca will be hosting one-hour of gameplay. Be sure to drop by to check out Salt and Sacrifice in all of its glory, and to also see what Rebeca thinks of the game.

Until we do start, be sure to catch a trailer for Salt and Sacrifice below.