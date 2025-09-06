"We're not done yet": Wolfenstein developers teases new game

HQ

In a recently released documentary from Noclip, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the Swedish studio that spearheaded the series reboot with Wolfenstein: The New Order and its follow-up, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. With cutting-edge Id Software tech, B.J. Blazkowicz made a triumphant return to the FPS stage - bringing his trademark Nazi-slaying mayhem back into the spotlight.

So what's next for Wolfenstein? While "Wolfenstein 3" has yet to be officially revealed, studio director Jerk Gustafsson stressed that the trilogy plan has been in place since day one:

"I think this is important to say, because we have always seen this as a trilogy. So that journey, for B.J., even during those first weeks at id when we mapped out New Order, we still had the plan for, at least, that character; What will happen in the second one, what will happen in the third one. I think that's important to say, because - at least, I hope - that we're not done with Wolfenstein yet. We have a story to tell."

Meanwhile, MachineGames is also in the spotlight for its latest project - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The studio recently launched its The Order of Giants expansion on September 3, offering fans yet another chance to whip Nazis into submission, this time with Indy's trusty bullwhip.