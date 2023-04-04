Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Meet Your Maker

We're meeting our maker on today's GR Live

Join us as we dive into Behaviour Interactive's brand new title.

Behaviour Interactive has literally just launched its brand new title, Meet Your Maker, a game that intends to expand and grow over the years thanks to its user-generated content design style.

As the game has debuted on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles today (even as part of PlayStation Plus Essential's line-up for April 2023), we are going to be leaping into the game on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to check out an hour of the unusual title, all from the typical time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to see the action as it unfolds, and also catch a trailer for Meet Your Maker below to get an idea of what we'll be in store for.

Meet Your Maker

