We're meeting our maker on today's GR Live

Behaviour Interactive has literally just launched its brand new title, Meet Your Maker, a game that intends to expand and grow over the years thanks to its user-generated content design style.

As the game has debuted on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles today (even as part of PlayStation Plus Essential's line-up for April 2023), we are going to be leaping into the game on today's GR Live, where I will be hosting and looking to check out an hour of the unusual title, all from the typical time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST.

Be sure to drop by the GR Live homepage to see the action as it unfolds, and also catch a trailer for Meet Your Maker below to get an idea of what we'll be in store for.