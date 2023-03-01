We're meeting our end in Destiny 2: Lightfall on today's GR Live

HQ

Yesterday evening saw the launch of the next (and penultimate) expansion in Bungie's Light and Darkness Saga for Destiny 2. Known as Destiny 2: Lightfall, the massive new batch of content put the big bad antagonist of The Witness on centre stage and planted the terrible chap right on Earth's doorstep. With the Guardians well and truly overwhelmed, we zoom off to the cyberpunk city of Neomuna on Neptune, to find a tool capable of slowing down or stopping The Witness entirely, all while facing off with former Cabal emperor, Calus, once again.

Needless to say, there's a lot to explore and dive into in the new expansion, and we'll be getting a jumpstart on all things Lightfall on today's GR Live, where from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET, I will be hosting a bumper, two-hour long stream dedicated to the new Destiny 2 addition.

Be sure to catch me at the GR Live homepage for all of the action, and also be sure to see the launch trailers for Lightfall and the new Season of Defiance below.

