We're manipulating dimensions in What Lies in the Multiverse on today's GR Live

It's a new week, which means we're back and starting a new batch of GR Live streams. To kick everything off, we're going to be turning our attention to the multiverse, and taking a look at Studio Voyager and IguanaBee's recently launching puzzle platformer, What Lies in the Multiverse.

The game is said to be a mind-bending, "brain-twisting" puzzler that asks you to run and jump across a variety of unusual levels, which are only made more bizarre thanks to the ability to shift dimensions with the push of a button.

With What Lies in the Multiverse being around a month and a half old, we're going to finally be taking a look at the confounding puzzle platformer in a few hours, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and exploring the game for two hours, starting from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST. Catch us at the GR Live homepage to join us on the journey.