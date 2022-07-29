We're managing our own B&B in Bear and Breakfast on today's GR Live

We're heading into the weekend in style, by rounding out this batch of GR Live streams by taking a look at Gummy Cat's cartoon life-sim game, Bear and Breakfast. Designed as a title where players have to build and run their own bed & breakfast in the woods, the main catch with this game is that you play as a bear called Hank.

Needless to say, it seems like an adorable concept, which is why from the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, I will be hosting and looking to jump into an hour of Bear and Breakfast. You can join me at the GR Live homepage to catch the action as it unfolds.

And until then, be sure to also check out a trailer for Bear and Breakfast below, to get an idea of the sorts of gameplay that the title offers.