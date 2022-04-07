Cookies

Kraken Academy!!

We're making friends and freeing spirits in Kraken Academy!! on today's GR Live

Join us as we head back to school later this afternoon.

We're going to be heading back to school later this afternoon, when we look to jump into Happy Broccoli Games' humorous adventure title Kraken Academy!! That's right, we're going to be exploring the school, making new friends, freeing all kinds of spirits, and hopefully working to ensure the world doesn't end.

There's a lot to indulge in, so be sure to catch us as we dive into this journey on today's GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will be hosting and joining forces with the magical kraken to save the world.

We'll be going live at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, at the GR Live homepage and playing for two hours, so be sure to drop by. Until we do start, watch the latest trailer for the game below.

Kraken Academy!!

