We're looking for a belated Valentine's date on today's GR Live

Yesterday was Valentine's Day and no doubt many of you were busy spending time with a significant other, or perhaps using your time more wisely to play some of the new games that debuted instead. While we did exactly that by checking out the first hour of Wanted: Dead yesterday, today we're going to be exploring another new launch, the latest title from FMV developer, Wales Interactive.

Known as Ten Dates, this title asks players to try their hand at flirting and speed dating, all in the hope of looking for love. Needless to say, we'll be celebrating the day of Saint Valentine a little late by looking at this one.

Be sure to join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage to catch the first hour of this full-motion video game, all starting from the usual time of 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET. And ahead of this kicking off, be sure to also catch our thoughts on Ten Dates in our review here.