We're living the Fremen way in Dune: Awakening on today's GR Live

Get your stillsuits on, and be ready to take a sip of the Water of Life, because today we're delving deep into the desert in Dune: Awakening. FunCom's new survival game set in the harsh dunes of Arrakis is finally here, and we're checking it out on today's GR Live.

As always with our GR Live streams, you can find us on the GR Live Homepage, or via our YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook pages. We'll be starting our Dune: Awakening adventures from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST, so be sure to pop by to help us survive in the desert.

Dune: Awakening lets you explore the huge world of Arrakis in an open-world survival setting. You'll be able to build your own base, making the hostile planet somewhat liveable, before having to defend it against other players all over the map. The game is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.