We're living out our scoundrel dreams on Star Wars Outlaws in today's GR Live

HQ

After a long wait, Star Wars Outlaws is finally here, and to get a jumpstart on our scoundrel journey, we're checking out the first hour of Ubisoft's open-world game on today's GR Live.

Whether you've been following the game since its announcement or have been quietly curious, we'll give you a taster of what to expect without going too far into the details/spoiler territory, so fear not if you want to go into Star Wars Outlaws blind.

We'll be starting the stream at the usual time of 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST and you can find it from the GR Live Homepage as well as our YouTube and Twitch channels. In the meantime, if you want our full thoughts on Star Wars Outlaws, you can check them out here.